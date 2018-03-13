Does “Justice League” do justice to Superman? “Shape of Water” earn its Oscar? Popcorn Bag home video reviews!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A big-budget superhero franchise, an Oscar-winning Best Picture and an animated hit have all arrived on home video. Shawn and Russ steer viewers in the right direction!

JUSTICE LEAGUE (PG-13)

Warner Brothers

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s “The Avengers!” Er, no, it’s “Justice League.” The DC cinematic universe plays catch up with Marvel by finally getting its superhero coalition to the big screen, but is a notch below its rival. While offering little that's original, "Justice League" is a reliably familiar franchise entry, a marked improvement from “Batman v Superman” and Ezra Miller adds a welcome spark as The Flash.

Shawn says, "'Justice League' is lifeless, confusing and boring. It's everything that The Avengers isn’t."

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 1 Popcorn Bag

THE SHAPE OF WATER

Fox Searchlight

You can always count on filmmaker Guillermo del Toro to deliver visually arresting and atmospheric cinema. His Oscar-winning Best Picture, “The Shape of Water” is no exception. This adult sci-fi fantasy is really an oddball love story featuring an aquatic humanoid creature and an emotionally damaged, mute cleaning woman in 1960s Cold War America. Sally Hawkins leads a terrific cast. “The Shape of Water” is ravishing to behold and works in spite of, or perhaps because of, its stubbornly eccentric sensibilities.

Shawn says, "'The Shape of Water' is weird but the film-making is exceptional."

RUSS: 4 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

FERDINAND PG

Blue Sky/20th Century Fox

"Ferdinand," the classic tale of a soft-hearted bull is given the full-blown animated feature adaptation. John Cena and Kate McKinnon are among the voice cast members.

Shawn says, "The animation is standard but the storytelling is terrific."

SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags

Like " Fox 4 Screening Room on Facebook!

Click here to receive weekly emails full of FOX 4′s entertainment news!

What’s our criteria for reviewing a film and awarding the popcorn bag ratings? Click here to find out.

Follow on Twitter: @fox4kc @RussSimmons1 @sedwardskc