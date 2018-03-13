KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you still need to get ready for St. Patrick's Day, you're in luck. The Diva of DIY, Leanne Lee, shared her a simple DIY decoration you can make in just one afternoon. You may even be able to complete the decoration in just a few minutes if you choose to go the paint route instead of the push-pin route. Watch the video above for a list of supplies and how to put it all together.
Easy DIY St. Patrick’s Day craft you can make with the kids
-
KC Zoo looks forward to St. Patrick’s Day and parade of animals
-
Introducing: David Koechner as Grand Marshal of KC’s 2018 St. Patrick’s Day Parade
-
Frugal and Fabulous throw pillows to add love to your house this Valentine’s Day
-
DIY Valentine’s Day gift that is easy, cheap to create
-
WATCH: St. Patrick’s Day Parade, presented by McCarthy Auto Group
-
-
Diva of DIY demonstrates how to get rid of those popcorn ceilings
-
Get ready for spring training with these DIY baseball cuff bracelets
-
SimpliSafe shows off new and improved DIY home security system
-
DIY decorations and games the whole family will enjoy this NYE
-
WATCH: Snake Saturday Parade in North Kansas City
-
-
KC double heart transplant patient warns heart failure can happen to anyone — even seemingly healthy people
-
Make your own vinaigrette salad dressing with just 7 ingredients
-
Frugal and Fabulous diy lollipops to make your house look more festive