Kansas City’s own Tech N9ne to headline 2018 Boulevardia music, beer and food festival this summer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Organizers have announced the lineup for Boulevardia, and Kansas City’s own Tech N9ne is headlining the summer music, beer and food festival.

The two-day street fair is scheduled for June 15-16 in Kansas City’s Stockyard District and will feature a wide range of national and local acts. Attendees can also sample craft beer and food from dozens of breweries and vendors.

On June 15, Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear and Manchester Orchestra — among many others — will take to the main stage, leading up to KCMO native Tech N9ne as the headliner. On June 16, Bleachers, Guster and dozens of other acts will hit the stage.

Find the full lineup for each day listed below in alphabetical order:

Friday, June 15: Clay Hughes, eems, Heidi Lynne Gluck, Joseph Warren and the Wanderlust Revival, Kansas City Bear Fighters, Lee Fields & the Expressions, Mackenzie Nicole, Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear, Manchester Orchestra, Radkey, Tech N9ne, The MGDs, The Project H and The Roseline.

Saturday, June 16: Alex Abramovitz and His Swing’n Kansas City Jazz Band, Bleachers, Calvin Arsenia, Duncan Burnett, Duncan Hill & the Electric Prairie Surfers, Guster, Hembree, Hi-Lux, Izzie Marina, Khrystal, Lily DeTaeye, Lorna Kay’s One Night Stand, Me Like Bees, Momma’s Boy, Nicholas St. James, Payge Turner, Rabble In Arms, Run With It, Second Hand King, Sir Sly, The Grisly Hand, The Phantastics, The Sextet, Timbers, Victor & Penny & the Loose Change Orchestra and Yes You Are.

Organizers said additional acts will be added soon.

You can find stage assignments and performance times and purchase tickets on the festival’s website. Tickets for Boulevardia are on sale now and range from $20 for general admission to $900 for the “Ultimate VIP Weekender” package. Kids 12 and younger are free.