Man uses sledgehammer to try to stop alleged hit-and-run driver from leaving scene

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIAMI, Fla. - Cameras captured a wild scene in Miami on Sunday after a hit-and-run crash.

Witnesses told WSVN that the driver of a silver Infiniti SUV tried to leave the scene of the crash when several people stepped in to try to prevent him from driving away.

Oleg Maxwell Lagutenko, 25, is accused of crossing a median into oncoming traffic and hitting another vehicle.

In a video from the scene of the crash recorded by Monika Ramirez, one person can be seen taking a sledgehammer to Lagutenko's vehicle.

Lagutenko managed to leave the scene but was later stopped by police and taken into custody.

Police said Lagutenko appeared to be under the influence of drugs when he was stopped.

Police also urged people not to take the law into their own hands.