Metro man charged after allegedly forcing 2 children into trunk of car in Olathe and driving off

OLATHE, Kan. — A metro man is now facing charges after he allegedly forced two children into the trunk of car in Olathe.

Daniel S. Hope, 18, has been charged with two counts of aggravated child endangerment in connection with the Jan. 4 incident.

Olathe Police Sgt. Logan Bonney confirmed that Hope is the man seen in a troubling Facebook video where two young children got into the trunk of a car, which shortly after drove off.

Court documents providing further details of the alleged crime are not yet public.

Hope’s bond has been set at $10,000.