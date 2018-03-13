New study says Overland Park residents get the best sleep in America

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- If you're in need of a good night's sleep, a recent study suggests Overland Park is the best place to live.

Overland Park has received plenty of accolades in recent years from companies like Business Insider, Consumers Advocate and Wallethub. Surveys have ranked Kansas's second largest city as "America's best place to raise a family" and "one of America's most educated cities."

"We've had great school district, low crime rate, low taxes, people who have lived here for number of years just love the city," Overland Park Ward 2 Councilman Paul Lyons said.

Now a new study says Overland Park also gets the best sleep in America.

It's part of a study by Wallethub, which also named Overland Park one of the 15 happiest cities in America. The website studied 28 categories. Overland Park scored well in areas involving community and environment, but it took the top spot when it comes to people getting enough sleep.

"I have children, I don`t sleep, nobody asked me on that study," Overland Park resident Christy Sprague joked.

The Center for Disease Control tracks cities that don't get enough sleep because it can lead to other problems. Overland Park ranked No. 1 with only 26.4 percent of residents falling in that category, compared to Detroit with 50.8 percent of people getting less than seven hours of sleep per night.

Other metro cities' rankings include:

Olathe: 27.7 percent

Lawrence: 28.2 percent

Lee’s Summit: 30.4 percent

KCMO: 35.6 percent

KCK: 36.5 percent

"I'm a teacher, and I always talk with my students about how much sleep they get and how important that it is to the rest of their day and how they function throughout the day. So it`s always been important to me," Overland Park teacher Bethany Fox said.

Mattress Firm Manager Cory Houston would like to think people are sleeping pretty because he's been able to pair them up with the right mattresses at the Overland Park store where he works. But he admits he sees his fair share of customers who might not be getting the seven hours the survey says they are.

"People will come into the store on their lunch break or what not, and fall asleep in front of a total stranger. It happens more often than you could probably believe," Houston said.