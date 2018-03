Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Peanut butter banana bars

Ingredients:

4 medium ripe bananas

2 cups rolled oats

6 Tbsp peanut butter, no sugar added

1/2 cup chopped walnuts

1/2 cup dark chocolate chips

Directions:

Mash ripe bananas with a spoon (don't use a blender) in a bowl. Add the peanut butter and the rolled oats.

Add the mixture to a greased 9 x 13 pan. Top with walnuts and dark chocolate chips.

Bake at 350 degrees for about 18 minutes.