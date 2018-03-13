Person arrested for allegedly making threat against Lee’s Summit West High School on Snapchat

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — A person was arrested Tuesday after allegedly making a threat against Lee’s Summit West High School on Snapchat.

In a letter to parents, Principal Chad Hertzog said several students, parents and staff members reported the alleged threat to school officials.

The threat indicated someone would shoot any student who “walked out” of school Wednesday during a national walkout day.

Through a police investigation, one person was arrested in connection with the alleged threat, Hertzog said. The suspect was not a student at Lee’s Summit West or any other Lee’s Summit School District school and is being questioned by police.

The suspect has not been charged as of Tuesday afternoon. The incident is still under investigation, police said.

Hertzog said, as a precaution, police might have more of a presence at the school on Wednesday.