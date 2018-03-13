× “Thank you”: Former Chiefs QB Alex Smith writes goodbye letter to fans in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In a letter posted to The Players Tribune Tuesday, former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith says the thing he’ll miss the most about Kansas City is the people.

“It’s been an incredible five years, and I think that after everything, I really only have one regret: That we didn’t win that ring,” Smith said.

Smith wrote that although he knew in the back of his mind that the 2017 season would likely be his last with the Chiefs, he didn’t spend much time thinking about it until the season was over.

“I still had a job to do,” Smith said. “I put the blinders on and locked in, because I couldn’t let whatever might happen to me distract from the team’s goal of winning the Super Bowl,” Smith said.

Smith, who grew up in San Diego, went to college in Utah and then returned to California to play for the San Francisco 49ers, said he had “no idea what to expect,” when he was traded to the Chiefs in 2013.

“The first thing everybody wanted to tell me about (besides the BBQ) was the people — how strong and resilient, proud and passionate, and truly kind and caring the people are,” Smith said.

The 33-year-old said those things people told him about are now the things he will miss most.

“The thing we’re going to miss most will definitely be the people,” Smith said. “The community. The friends we’ve made. And the incredibly passionate fans.”

The Chiefs announced at the end of January that Smith, who spent five years in Kansas City, would be traded to the Washington Redskins. Smith had one season left on his contract with the Chiefs. He and Washington agreed to a four-year contract extension worth more than $23 million per year, meaning Smith will be with the Redskins for the next five seasons. In exchange, the Chiefs received a second round draft pick.

Click here to read the entire letter.