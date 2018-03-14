× 2 people taken to hospital after shooting near 39th and Mersington

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were shot Wednesday night in Kansas City, police say.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday near East 39th Street and Mersington Avenue.

Both victims were taken to the hospital, police on scene said. Their conditions are not known at this time.

Police are on scene, working to determine what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. FOX 4 will update as more information is available.