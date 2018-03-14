40,000 people expected to attend NAIA championship games in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. –The ‘Big Dance’ and the NIT aren’t the only basketball tournaments going on.

The 81st annual NAIA Division I Men’s National Championship begins Wednesday in Kansas City.

The first game is at 9 a.m. at Municipal Auditorium. This is the 54th year the championship will be held there.

There are 32 teams participating with eight games a day. They start Wednesday and continue Thursday and Friday.

Organizers say around 40,000 people attend the event every year.

FOX4’s Marcus Officer spoke with the NAIA director of championships Mike Higgins, who said this is a tough championship to win. Watch the video above for the full interview.

The NAIA championship game will be televised on ESPN3 Tuesday, March 20 at 7 p.m.