Fire crews battle fully involved fire in former Raytown salon

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Crews worked to extinguish a two-alarm fire Wednesday night in Raytown, officials say.

Firefighters were called to the fire, located at a building near East 69th Terrace and Elm Avenue, just before 10 p.m. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the building, which has been heavily damaged.

Raytown Fire Chief Matt Mace said the building used to be a salon, but it closed two years ago. Two people had been staying in an apartment attached to the building. No one was injured in the fire.

As of 11 p.m., crews were still working to put out hot spots. Fire investigators are still working to determine how the fire started.

