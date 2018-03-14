Four people injured, one critically, in rollover crash in stolen jeep near 41st & Charlotte

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four people in a reportedly stolen jeep were injured in a rollover crash on Wednesday.

The crash happened near 41st and Charlotte shortly before 5 p.m. when the jeep, heading southbound on Charlotte, was t-boned by an innocent driver in a Prius.

Authorities told FOX4 two men and two women were inside the jeep, and all four were taken to the hospital. One of those people is said to be in critical condition.

Police were pursuing the jeep earlier Wednesday, but were not chasing it at the time of the crash.

The condition of the Prius driver is unknown at time time.