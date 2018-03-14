KC McDonald’s holds fundraiser to honor 17-year-old employee killed in shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- As a metro family says goodbye to their 17-year-old daughter who was killed in her home, her work family is making sure her memory lives on.

Karen Resinger owns the McDonald's near Interstate 435 and Eastwood Trafficway where Armani Johnson worked. Resinger said the 17-year-old immediately made an impression.

"She had such a bright future ahead of her," Resinger said. "It's unfortunate that such violence can cut short a life like that."

The violence that claimed Johnson's life took place at her KCMO home. Police said her cousin showed up on March 5 and opened fire. Johnson and another woman died from their injuries.

Coworkers of the Raytown High student said they're still trying to come to terms with her death.

"Her personality, she was great," said Kim Foreman, the manager of the McDonald's where Johnson worked. "Her service to people here -- she's going to be missed dearly."

The McDonald's now has a permanent plaque hanging above a table to honor the 17-year-old.

On Wednesday, 10 percent of the restaurant's sales were donated to Johnson's family.

"I think this day is going to help us all," Resinger said. "It's going to take time to heal, but maybe have a moment where we know she's going to -- her memory is going to live on."