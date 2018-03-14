Lincoln Prep students march to City Hall on day of nationwide school walkouts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- About 100 students left class at Lincoln Prep High School and walked to City Hall hoping to catch the attention of city leaders.

The kids stood on the front steps yelling “student lives matter.”

Any student who wanted to take part in the national walkout was allowed to do so. They stood in front of the school on the front lawn for 17 minutes, chanting and holding signs.

Another group of students took their message to the next level.

They marched to City Hall, hoping to catch the attention of city leaders.

It worked. Mayor Sly James and some city council members came outside to talk to the kids for a few minutes.

The students were escorted to City Hall by the school‘s principal, some other faculty members, and Kansas City school district security.

The principal said the district supports today’s walk, adding that it’s a great learning experience for the students.

Juniors and seniors were allowed to participate in the walk as long as they met GPA and attendance requirements, wrote a small blurb about why they wanted to participate, and got permission from their parents.

It's insane that we have to be practicing for somebody to come in and shoot up our school instead of just having the officials taking the action and taking the guns away from people who are not stable, and stop making guns available so easily to the public, to 18-year-olds," student Parker Bata said.

"Don't take a step back, okay? Don't ever take a step back. And don't let any adult try tell you that you don't know what you're talking about, unless they want to be standing in the hallway of a school with some idiot with an AR-15 shooting at them,"Mayor Sly James said.

The students left City Hall around 11:30 a.m. to return to class. It’s almost an hour walk between the two locations.