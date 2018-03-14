Man charged in death of 15-year-old KCK girl is not guilty, court says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- The Wyandotte County District Court announced last week that a local man initially charged with killing a Kansas City, Kan., teen is not guilty.

The court ruled that Michael Adams, Jr. was found not guilty of all counts in the death of 15-year-old Brannae Browne.

Browne was killed Friday, Sept. 2, 2016 just around 6:30 p.m. near 5th and Freeman. Browne had been sitting outside on the porch with friends when a beat-up silver Chevy Impala drove up and someone inside opened fire. She got up to run away but was shot in the stomach.

Brannae was a sophomore at J.C. Harmon High School. Her mom told FOX4 Brannae wanted to be a dentist.

Friends of Brannae's told FOX4 that the shooting that killed the 15-year-old was the second shooting in about a month, and they believed the apartment had been shot up because of a dispute between young boys no older than 17 years old.

Those two girls, Tanesha and Tahsay, say Brannae was dating their brother, a 17-year-old boy who is in custody for participating in a shoot-out, allegedly with a rival group that Tanesha and Tahsay believe is responsible for the attacks on their apartment and the murder of Brannae.

Just a few days prior to this deadly shooting on August 30, 2016, Adam's mother, Natasha Hays, was killed in her sleep at her home at 9th and Cleveland.

Hays' murder has gone unsolved. Police have only said witnesses spotted a late-model silver Chevy speeding from the drive-by shooting.

Brannae's brother Brandon was also killed at 15. He had been sitting on the porch of a house on N. Tremont when someone drove up, got out of the car and shot him in the chest, killing him.