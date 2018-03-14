Mayor Sly James meets with Southeast High School students at walkout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- With only a handful of hiccups, metro students joined nationwide protests against gun violence Wednesday.

FOX4 covered the protests live on our morning show, with thousands of on both sides of the state line walking out of class.

Most of the events had the blessing of school leaders.

On top of a walkout, students at Kansas City's Southeast High School held a separate gun control rally that afternoon. Hundreds gathered on the school's front steps for a brief program with remarks from students, the principal, and Kansas City Mayor Sly James.

The student council president spoke about simple solutions he thinks can make a big difference in terms of safety both here in the metro and across the country.

"When schools are getting shot up we tend to pick up on it. We have a normal discussion just like everyone else does and we kind of feel, in a way, unsafe about it. We feel like if it can happen to them, it can happen to us."

Students suggested improvements like providing walkie talkies to each teacher to improve emergency communication, more locks on doors, and a better surveillance and system.

