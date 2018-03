OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — An Overland Park home was destroyed in a fire Wednesday night, officials say.

The home, located on Windsor Street, was occupied, but fortunately, everyone inside the home got out safely.

Information about what caused the fire was not immediately known. FOX 4 will update this story as more information is confirmed.

157th & Windsor 2alarm House Fire. No injuries. OPFD & Leawood on scene. More info later pic.twitter.com/VQ7NyJPkc8 — Overland Park Fire (@OPFDMedia) March 15, 2018