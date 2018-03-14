Police investigating homicide after man shot to death outside Independence duplex

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are investigating a shooting that left one man Wednesday night, officials say.

Police said the homicide took place in the 16600 block of East 28th Place in Independence. Police tweeted about the shooting just after 10 p.m.

Independence police spokesman John Syme said a man was found shot to death outside of a duplex on East 28th Place.

They are looking for a red suspect vehicle.

This is a developing story. FOX 4 will update as more information is confirmed.