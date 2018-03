Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In 2007, the Kansas City Chiefs hosted their first ever "Team Smile" event at Arrowhead Stadium. Ten years later, it's expanded to 19 other NFL teams, MLB teams and MLS teams.

This morning, co-founder Dr. Bill Busch and executive director John McCarthy joined us to talk more about what is next.

For more information on the May 21st golf classic at the National go to http://www.teamsmile.org.