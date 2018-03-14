Topeka police searching for missing, endangered man who might be in KC metro

TOPEKA, Kan. — Topeka police are searching for a missing man who might be in danger and might be in the Kansas City area.

Police say Gary “Junior” Darby-Bey, 27, has “diminished mental capacity” and are concerned because he needs medical assistance.

Darby-Bey was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night on 10th Street in Topeka and is described as 5-foot-tall and approximately 125 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. Police said the 27-year-old walks with a limp.

Authorities think Darby-Bey might have had help leaving the Topeka area and now believe he is in northeast or central Kansas, southeast Nebraska or western Missouri.

Anyone who comes into contact with Darby-Bey is asked to call 911 immediately. Those with other information about the case are asked to call Topeka Police at 785-368-9247.