Toys ‘R’ Us to close or sell all 800 U.S. stores after six decades in business

WASHINGTON D.C. — Toys ‘R’ Us plans to sell or close all of its 800 stores in the United States after six decades in business, according to the Washington Post.

The closures could affect as many as 33,000 jobs. There are at least six Toys ‘R’ Us stores in the Kansas City area. Closures are expected to happen over time and not all at once, the Washington Post reports.

The company also has a distribution center in Lee’s Summit. It’s unclear if the company will continue its online sales.

Six months ago, the struggling toy company filed for bankruptcy. The Washington Post reports Toys ‘R’ Us has struggled to pay off $8 billion in debt.

Toys ‘R’ Us is the last U.S. megastore dedicated entirely to toys, and without it, toy-makers could struggle to sell anything but their most popular items.

The company announced Wednesday it is closing all of its stores in the United Kingdom.