Two found dead after fire near 9th and Belmont

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Two people are dead following a fire in Kansas City, Mo., early Wednesday morning.

It happened at a home on the corner of 9th and Belmont around 4 a.m. The fire was under control by 4:40 a.m.

According to the fire chief on the scene, four people lived in the home, which appears to be split into two apartments. Two tenants lived on the top, and two lived on the bottom level. The two who lived on the bottom level got out of the burning building. The man, who was in his 20s, and an older woman who lived on the top level died.

Battalion chief James Garrett said there were no working smoke detectors at the home.

Garrett said smoke detectors are avaiable for free in the Kansas City area if you can't afford them. Just call (816) 513-4611.