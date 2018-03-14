Where to find authentic Irish cuisine in KC & how to make corned beef

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you're looking to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with traditional Irish cuisine, food and beverage journalist Dave Eckert has a list of local restaurants you need to know about. Check out the video above for the full list. If you're looking to stay in on St. Patrick's Day, you can also try the recipe below for smoked mustard coated corned beef.

Smoked, mustard coated corned beef

Ingredients:

one corned beef brisket

One container Dijon mustard

Barbecue rub of choice

Directions:

Preheat smoker to 250 degrees

Rub all sides of brisket with barbecue rub

Place brisket in smoker. Smoke for two hours, adjusting time up or down based on

brisket's size and desired amount of smoke.

Preheat oven to 250 degrees

Remove brisket from smoker. Generously rub Dijon mustard over brisket. Double

wrap brisket in foil Place on middle rack in over with a pizza pan underneath to

catch any liquid from brisket. Cook 3 hours or until kitchen is filled with the

brisket's aroma. Turn oven off, leaving brisket in oven until it cools. Remove

and slice for sandwiches or to be served on its own with cabbage and boiled red

potatoes and Irish Soda Bread.

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX 4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX 4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.