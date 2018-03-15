Alicia Vikander brings a new look and vibe as Lara Croft in the reboot of “Tomb Raider.” The actress talks to FOX4’s Shawn Edwards about how she got ripped for the role, the amazing locations where the movie was filmed and how well she can actually play the video game the movie is based on.
A preview of the some of the biggest blockbuster movies coming to theaters in 2018
“A Wrinkle in Time” provides Chris Pine and Gugu Mbatha-Raw magical inspiration
Academy Award winner Natalie Portman says “Annihilation” challenges her like no other movie she has ever made
After years in development “Black Panther” finally comes to life
“Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” is back with with a new cast, twist and network
Christian Bale loves the fact that “Hostile” accurately portrays Native Americans
Does “Red Sparrow” soar? Popcorn Bag movie reviews!
Oscar nominee Michelle Williams explains why she did her reshoots for free
Local Marine wrongfully accused of war crimes in Afghanistan is finally exonerated
Marine turned actor Rob Riggle has unique connection to new movie and character he plays
Academy Award winner Jennifer Lawrence plays a Russian spy in “Red Sparrow”
Is “Blade Runner 2049” a mere replicant? “Geostorm” a tempest in a teapot? Popcorn Bag Home Video reviews!
Jason Bateman breaks down the science of being funny