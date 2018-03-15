Johnson County law enforcement join for active shooter training in wake of Florida school shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- It's something you prepare for but hope you will never need. On Thursday, Johnson County law enforcement officers conducted an active shooter training at a metro church.

Although officers have been holding these types of drills for more than a decade, Capt. Brad Robbins with the Leawood Police Department said this worst case scenario is becoming more common at schools and churches across the country.

“With the tragic events in Parkland, it just drives home even more that it is not something that appears to be going away," Robbins said. "It appears to be becoming more frequent.”

More than eight agencies from across the metro gathered for the active shooter training at Antioch Church in Overland Park. The group practiced working together to locate the gunman and help any wounded victims.

“Every year it has become more important to do this type of training, and we have found it is really beneficial to bring together all our resources,” Robbins said.

Nearly 100 people took part in the drill, including commissioned police officers with Shawnee Mission, Blue Valley and KCK school districts.