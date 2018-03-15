× Kansas City named one of 23 proposed cities to host 2026 FIFA World Cup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is still in the running to possibly host the FIFA World Cup in 2026.

Arrowhead Stadium is on the short list of 23 sites in a joint bid between the United States, Canada and Mexico to host the 2026 games.

The mayors of both KCMO and KCK issued statements about why Kansas City would be a great pick for the World Cup.

“Kansas City is the absolute perfect place to host the World Cup Soccer tournament in 2026. This city is welcoming, inviting, it’s diverse, it’s rich in culture and rich in attitude,” KCMO Mayor Sly James said. “We’re known for our food, we’re known for our BBQ, we’re known for our jazz, but most of all we’re known for our people. They are the nicest people in our country.”

“Kansas City is the soccer capital of the United States and is the ideal place to host games during the 2026 World Cup. As a region, KC and KCK offer numerous world class soccer facilities, from Children’s Mercy Park and the Pinnacle training facility in KCK, to Arrowhead Stadium in KCMO,” KCK Mayor David Alvey said. “Being selected as part of the North American bid to host the World Cup shows what working together can accomplish. It also affirms the positive impacts of the economic development efforts the Unified Government has undertaken.”

The joint bid’s other 22 proposed cities are Edmonton, Montreal and Toronto in Canada; Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey in Mexico; and Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, New York/New Jersey, Orlando, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington D.C.

If the joint bid is accepted, FIFA will pick up to 16 host cities from the 23 proposed. A decision on the bid is expected this summer.