Karli Ritter not impressed with Michelle Bogowith’s prank

NASHVILLE -- It's no secret that Meteorologist Karli Ritter and Meteorologist Michelle Bogowith are competitive.

So, when the two found out their alma maters would faceoff in the first round on the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, the banter began immediately.

Mizzou will play Florida State University Friday at 8:50 p.m., at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Michelle is in Nashville to cover the game, and before she left to make the trip, Karli played Florida State's fight song for her. Michelle returned the favor Thursday morning live on air when she caught up with a few members of Mini Mizzou, a group comprised of the best musicians of the university's marching band Marching Mizzou.

Watch the video above to see Karli's reaction.

If Mizzou wins, Karli has agreed to wear black and gold on Monday. If Florida State wins, Michelle has agreed to wear garnet and gold Monday.