North Kansas City business accused of fraud reopens under new name

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A North KC company accused of scamming customers out of their money is back in business under a different name.

The last time we met Jason Jones was last October. He had flown from Oregon to Kansas City to try and get his van back.

He had given $60,000 to the Northland business Chalmers Automotive to convert his van to meet the needs of his seven-year-old daughter who has cerebral palsy.

But in the end, Jones was out his money and the inside of his van was in pieces.

“It's horrible,” Jones said. “It's absolutely horrible. This is my seven-year-old daughter's way to get around in the world, and he took it away.”

Jones was one of many victims of Chalmers Automotive – a company that many customers accused of fraud after it took their money but never delivered their vans.

Late last year, a bankruptcy judge denied owner Jack Chalmers’ attempt to escape much of his debt through bankruptcy, allowing lawsuits against the company to proceed.

After the ruling, Chalmers closed his door.

Now, just months later, he’s back in business as Sterling Custom Coach Builders in the same North Kansas City location. Multiple former Chalmers’ employees told FOX 4 Problem Solvers that Chalmers re-opened his doors several months ago.

According to the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office, the company’s sole organizer is David Moseley, an attorney in Dallas, Texas.

FOX 4 tried to talk to Chalmers but was told he wasn’t in the office. In fact, that’s what FOX 4 Problem Solvers has been told every time we’ve visited the office trying to find Chalmers.

Sterling Custom Coach Builders appears to offer the exact same services as Chalmers Automotive. But you'll no longer find Chalmers' photo on the website. The only reference to Chalmers is a blog written by someone named "Van Master Jack" who boasts of his 40 years in the industry.

Former customers have filed complaints with the U.S. Attorney’s Office. They accuse Chalmers of fraud, but FOX 4 Problem Solvers was unable to confirm whether a criminal investigation is taking place.

