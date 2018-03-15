Search called off but suspect who crashed into Lenexa police vehicle still on the run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Officers in Overland Park have called off a search for a suspect wanted for assaulting an officer early Thursday morning.

Police say around 3 a.m., the suspect crashed a box truck into a Lenexa police officer's car. He then led police on a chase, which ended near Deer Creek Golf Course, 133rd and Outlook, where he ditched his truck and started running.

Police searched a nearby apartment complex in the area and they also used a drone, but they did not find the suspect.

The suspect is wanted for aggravated assault on an officer.

Police advise that those who live nearby keep doors locked and be aware of their surroundings until the suspect is found.