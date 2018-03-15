Two St. Patrick’s Day cocktails you can enjoy at home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- While green beer and Irish coffee are the typical drinks of choice on St. Patrick's Day, FOX4 is shaking things up with some fun Irish cocktails.

Carmen Morales of Diamond Girls Bartenders visited FOX4 Thursday, March 15 to share two recipes you can make at home.

Grasshopper

In shaker filled with ice add ¾ ounce of Crème de Menthe, ¾ oz of a white chocolate liqueur and 1 ounce of ½ and ½. Shake and strain into martini glass that has been rimmed in cocoa.

Irish Tea Party

Take a rocks glass and 'rinse' with absinthe (we will be showing this technique), add ice, 1 ½ ounces of Irish Whiskey, top with green tea and garnish with a lime wedge.

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX 4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX 4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.