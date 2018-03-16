7 people with measles identified in Johnson, Miami counties, Kansas health officials say

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas officials have now identified seven people with measles in Johnson and Miami counties.

Earlier this month, Johnson County health officials reported that three babies at a day care facility had contracted the infectious disease. Since then, cases in three more Johnson County residents associated with the day care and one Miami County resident have been identified.

Because measles is highly contagious, health officials are concerned some people may have been exposed to people with the respiratory disease while out in the general public.

The Kansas health department said if you went to any of the following locations on the corresponding times and dates, you might have been exposed to measles.

Aldi’s: 15290 W. 119th St., Olathe, Kansas, on March 2 from 3-5 p.m.

Payless Discount Foods: 2101 E. Santa Fe St., Olathe, Kansas, on March 6 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

El Potro Mexican Café: 602 N. Pearl St., Paola, Kansas, on March 7 from 4-8 p.m.

Children’s Mercy Hospital Kansas: 5808 W. 110th St., Overland Park, Kansas, on March 8 and March 10 in the morning

Budget Coin Laundry: 798 E. Main St., Gardner, Kansas, on March 9 from 8-11 p.m.

Olathe YMCA swimming pool and locker room: 21400 W. 153rd St., Olathe, Kansas, on March 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bath and Body Works at Legends Outlets: 1803 Village W. Pkwy, Kansas City, Kansas, on March 10 from 1-3 p.m.

Crazy 8 at Legends Outlets: 1843 Village W. Pkwy, Kansas City, Kansas, on March 10 after 1-3 p.m.

Orange Leaf: 11524 W. 135th St., Overland Park, Kansas; on March 10 from 3-6 p.m.

The average time between being exposed to measles and first showing symptoms is approximately 10-14 days, according to the department.

At first, symptoms include a high fever, cough, runny nose and red watery eyes, the health department said. Three to five days after symptoms begin, a rash develops and usually starts on the face at the hairline and spreads down to the neck, trunk, arms and legs.

The Kansas health department said if you think you may have been exposed, call your health care provider before you go so they can prepare staff and patients for your arrival.

However, if you have the MMR vaccine, the chances of catching it are very low.