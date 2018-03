Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you're looking for a fun way to start you St. Patrick's Day, local blogger for Intentionally Eat, Cindy Newland, has a recipe for a shamrock shake you may want to try. It's healthier and has less sugar than the one you can order at a popular fast food chain. Watch the video above for what you need.

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX 4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX 4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.