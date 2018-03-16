Irish corn beef hash with a boxty from District. Pour House + Kitchen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- FOX4 got the St. Patrick's Day celebration started early. Chef John Magno with District. Pour House + Kitchen stopped by FOX4 Friday, March 16 to share his take on a traditional Irish recipe.

Irish corn beef hash with a boxty

Boxty:

4 oz. all-purpose flour

1/4 tsp. baking powder

1/4 tsp. Kosher or sea salt

2 oz. mashed potatoes

3 oz. grated, raw potato

2 oz. buttermilk

butter

Directions:

Mix all ingredients together (except butter) and make into a flattened cake.

Take butter and melt in a pan on stovetop on medium-high.

Once butter is melted, add cake and cook between 3 and 5 minutes per side, until golden brown.

Corned Beef Hash

Ingredients:

1/4 c. red peppers

1/4 c. white onion

4 oz. corned beef

4 oz. spinach

3 oz. bloody mary mix

Directions:

Heat pan on stovetop to medium high heat with oil.

Add peppers and onions and cook until soft.

Add corned beef and spinach and mix ingredients together.

Once all items are hot, add in bloody mary mix and reduce.

Once the sauce is reduced, add over the top of the boxty and serve with a garnish of green onion.

