Joe's Weather Blog: Drought update and the disappearing snow in KC (FRI-3/16)

Happy Friday everyone…weird weather alert for today with a sharp contrast in temperatures in the region. Colder north and northeast of KC with warmer conditions south and southeast of KC. Rain is around this morning as well…and we really need it. While there wasn’t a significant change in the drought status for our area…things will be greening up over the next few weeks and that’s when the moisture needs will grow quickly for that greening vegetation.

Forecast:

Today: Morning showers with chilly temperatures…then somewhat drier with scattered showers this afternoon. There may be some thunder mixed in as well. Highs from the 40s to the 70° range from the northeast to the southwest and south. One note…and this will be updated in the afternoon…is the risk of some thunderstorms redeveloping after 3PM or so. Those storms would need to be watched because of the tendency of the lower part of the atmosphere to have turning winds with height. With this type of set-up sometimes you can get weird brief spin-ups despite the storms not being the traditional “big” supercell storms that we’re more used to in the spring/early summer months. The window for this would be roughly 3PM-7PM or so. Worth monitoring.

Tonight: Slowly dropping temperatures from the north to the south…eventually down into the upper 30s. The dropping temperatures won’t really kick in till the wee hours of the morning

St Patrick’s Day: Cloudy and chilly with highs in the mid-upper 40s. There should be at least some breaks in the clouds in the afternoon

Sunday: Not too bad with highs closer to 60°

Discussion:

The latest drought report came out yesterday and I thought we’d start today’s discussion with that information…but before I get to that I wanted to show you the progress of the spring “green-up” as it moves from the south to the north. Last year at this point things were blossoming if my memory serves. I remember this because each year FOX 4 is in the St Patrick’s parade and when we make the turn onto Broadway…I remember seeing the blossoming Bradford Pear trees filled with white flowers.

This year that won’t be seen. We’re actually closer to what has been typical for the month of March…unlike these last few March’s where the winter was mild and the spring started early. Interestingly enough the “green-up” is a bit ahead of schedule towards the south of KC proper BUT it’s running several weeks behind towards the southern part of the country it appears. I was actually sort of surprised by this map that I saw today…

It has the spring green up right on top of the KC area…to be honest though…yes there are some traces of greenery out there but I’m not sure that is very representative. Here is the definition of the map above from the usanpn.org site

“This layer shows the difference, in days, between the Daily Contemporary Spring Index and the 30-Year Average Spring Index for first leaf, calculated using National Centers for Environmental Prediction (NCEP) data. The layer then shows how advanced or lagged the day of year of the first leaf index is for the current year, compared to long-term average conditions. The Extended Spring Indices are models that predict the “start of spring” (timing of leaf out or bloom) at a particular location”

The actual “bloom” anomaly seems a bit more representative to me…at least it passes the eye test imo.

“This layer shows the difference, in days, between the Daily Contemporary Spring Index and the 30-Year Average Spring Index for first bloom, calculated using National Centers for Environmental Prediction (NCEP) data. The layer then shows how advanced or lagged the day of year of the first bloom index is for the current year, compared to long-term average conditions. The Extended Spring Indices are models that predict the “start of spring” (timing of leaf out or bloom) at a particular location.”

So let’s just say we’re a couple of weeks away…and again while things are still mostly dormant the water needs are reduced. The latest drought report that came out on Thursday…showed moderate drought continuing towards the east of the KC metro. When I talked to the farmers in Grundy County alst week..they confirmed this for me.

The extent of abnormally dry conditions on the MO side shrunk a pinch while the moderate drought conditions expanded just a pinch.

D0 is abnormally dry and D1 is moderate drought (tan shade)

Meanwhile on the KS side…things are noticeably worse…especially in central and southern KS.

That area in southern KS continues to grow worse and worse…just in the last 90 days they’re running several inches below average and this is in a part of the country that doesn’t get a lot to begin with.

So with all that said I was somewhat surprised by the Spring outlook closer to the KC area…in terms of flooding potential.

Notice the KC area…interesting. Here is part of their discussion: “The flood risk outlook is based on a number of factors, including current conditions of snowpack, drought, soil moisture, frost depth, streamflow and precipitation. Local heavy rainfall, especially associated with thunderstorms, can occur throughout the spring and lead to flooding even in areas where overall risk is considered low.”

Meanwhile from a temperature standpoint they’re forecasting a better chance of milder than average temperatures for our region.

#SpringOutlook 2018: ⅔ of U.S. will be warmer-than-average this #spring. Read on to see what is in the seasonal forecast for your area: https://t.co/yfeXnxMg1J (Map: @NOAAClimate) pic.twitter.com/0lFX1Diodf — NOAA (@NOAA) March 15, 2018

Meanwhile from a precipitation standpoint…

They have us 50/50 either above or below average with higher chances of drier weather towards the SW part of the country.

Meanwhile these next 2 tweets are fascinating to me…and confirms something that I think many would recognize…the lack of snowcover over the years.

Change in days per year with snow on the ground (as a percentage) during consecutive 30-year periods using 1,063 stations. U.S. grid cell average (incl Alaska) is -14%. That means a lot of extra solar energy. pic.twitter.com/TG8dw6HM6U — Brian Brettschneider (@Climatologist49) March 16, 2018

The map above shows our area seeing 25-50% fewer days as a whole with at least one inch of snow. Brian compared to 30 year periods…1957-58-1986-87…vs the last 30 year period…1987-88-last winter. Certainly this past winter won’t help that either…that is pretty dramatic stuff.

In terms of totals, using the same parameters (30 year periods) as above…again a reduction in the total snow as well.

Change in median annual snow total (as a percentage) during consecutive 30-year time periods. Oranges and reds indicate lower snow in the most recent 30-year period. U.S./ Canada grid cell average is 4% less. pic.twitter.com/yTeBJuDdfx — Brian Brettschneider (@Climatologist49) March 15, 2018

That’s good stuff right there…IF you don’t like snow that is.

Our feature photo is from ‎Floyd Wayne Hardin Sr

Joe