Kansas City event helps teens find the perfect prom dress for free

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Prom is an exciting time of year for teens, but it can be a stressful time for families trying to pay for the dress and all those other graduation and college expenses.

Blessed Dress KC spent the past year collecting more than 2,000 dresses so young ladies can find the perfect dress for prom. The event kicked off Friday at Central Methodist Church on Oak Street in Kansas City. It will continue Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“When I came in here, I knew it was going to be a lot of stuff, but I didn’t think I was going to find a dress like this," Washington High senior Jewell Christmon said.

“Just being able to walk in and not be defined by your body size and being able to just go crazy with the dresses was absolutely amazing," said Tateanna Gravely-Moss, a University Academy senior.

All the dresses are donated.

“There’s bridesmaid stores that give us dresses; girls bring dresses; some girls who take a dress today will bring it back next year to let another girl have it to dance," Blessed Dress KC's Laura Wesche said.

As a result, all the dresses are free.

“It’s nice. You don’t got to spend so much," Washington High senior Tiera Gates said.

“I just think it’s a good opportunity for someone who really can’t afford an expensive dress to be able to come and get a dress," Gates' mother Renee Oliver said.

Blessed Dress KC is mirrored after a similar program in Lee’s Summit. WCC Prom Boutique handed out 1,372 dresses last weekend.

If you can’t make it Saturday, another organization, Prom Project, will host a similar free event on April 8 in Kansas City.