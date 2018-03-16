KC police searching for missing 76-year-old woman with dementia

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are searching for a missing Kansas City woman who has dementia, officials say.

Dorothy N. Hayes was last seen at 4:15 p.m. Friday walking northbound near 69th Street and Cleveland. Hayes is 76 years old and is 5-foot-4 and 165 pounds with brown eyes and red hair and walks with a slight limp.

Police said Hayes was wearing gold glasses, a purple top and blue Capri pants when she was last seen.

Anyone who locates the KC woman is asked to call 911 or KC police at 816-234-5136.