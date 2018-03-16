Mark Alford celebrates 20 years with FOX4

Posted 8:05 am, March 16, 2018, by

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- On Sunday, March 18 FOX4's Mark Alford will celebrate 20 years on our air. On Friday, the morning crew celebrated the big accomplishment. Mark also wanted to take a moment to say thank you to the Kansas City community. Watch the video above to hear what he had to say.