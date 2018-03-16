New IV therapy clinic aims to keep Kansas City hydrated and healthy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- IV therapy clinics have become popular across the country, especially among celebrities who swear by the service for its beauty, energy and immunity benefits. A new IV Therapy clinic in Kansas City aims to bring those benefits to the metro.

“Most people walk around today that are dehydrated all the time," said John Heymach, owner of Revive & Rally. "Our bodies are made up of 60 percent water, and so we have marathoners, tough mudders, MS150, police, firefighters that are out in hot weather -- so a lot of people are just dehydrated, and they use our service to get dehydrated quickly."

Heymach works in the medical field. He said he started this business because he knows firsthand the dangers of dehydration.

“As an ICU nurse myself, watching people that are dehydrated come into our ICUs and ERs, we see the need for this, and this is something that really works,” Heymach said.

The business is staffed by a team of medical professionals, including nurses and doctors. When a person comes in to get IV fluids, they’ll check your blood pressure and other vitals. If everything checks out, you can be hooked up with a bag of fluids of your choice.

There are seven different kinds. Each is advertised as providing a different and specific set of health benefits to the person who takes in the fluid.

“A lot of times when we drink water, our body has to digest it," Heymach said. "It goes through our GI track, and we absorb it. The absorption rate with our IV therapy is instant."

Jamie Cormell is a busy mom who uses IV therapy to get over colds and sickness more quickly.

“I just needed a little bit of hydration," she said. "I wasn't feeling good earlier, and I'm on Claritin D because of allergies. So it kind of dehydrates you, and having a little hydration makes you feel a little bit better."

Cormell has used IV therapy three times now and swears by it.

“I think it's just an easier way to get things into your system without having to take any medications or pills," she said. "I'm not a pill-taker. So people that don`t like to take pills, this will be the best thing for them to do, too.”

Treatments can range from $60 to $150, depending on the type of fluid you select. They also make house calls for an additional $40 fee.