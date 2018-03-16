Police searching for missing 13-year-old Chillicothe boy

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — Police are asking for help to locate a Chillicothe boy who went missing Thursday.

Police in the Livingston County town (about an hour and a half northeast of Kansas City) say 13-year-old Jayden Beltran was last seen around 3:05 p.m. Thursday on Calhoun Street.

The boy is described as 5-foot-1 and approximately 100 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes with a chipped front tooth.

He was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket with a lime green inside, a gray striped shirt, blue jeans and navy blue shoes.

Anyone with information on Jayden’s location is asked to call 911 or the Chillicothe Police Department at 660-646-2121.