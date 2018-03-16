Report says Kansas lawmakers should add as much as $2 billion to public school funding

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas lawmakers received a highly anticipated report on school funding Friday that shows a massive funding increase for public schools may be needed.

The Legislature hired Lori Taylor of Texas A&M University in December to investigate whether funding for K-12 public schools in Kansas is adequate. The decision came after the Kansas Supreme Court declared the current funding level is not enough.

Lawmakers are facing an April 30th deadline to come up with a new school finance formula to satisfy the court.

Taylor’s report recommends lawmakers add as much as $2 billion to public school funding over the next five years.

That’s just one of several scenarios included in the report. One scenario calls for an increase of $400 million to maintain current student achievement targets. Another scenario calls for a $1.7 billion increase. A third scenario would seek an increase of $2 billion. The last two scenarios call for higher student performance standards.

Some lawmakers that FOX4 contacted said there were errors in data used in the report that might impact the numbers.

Lawmakers also want to talk to Taylor to better understand how she reached her recommendations. Taylor plans to be in Topeka on Monday to answer questions from a joint committee of the House and Senate.

Senate President Susan Wagle, R-Wichita, said in statement: “We have worked hard to comply with the court’s demands however additional funds will not be possible without implementing another major tax increase on all Kansans and without continuing to short other state needs such as healthcare, social services, transportation and higher education all in the favor of schools.”

But Rep. Jerry Stogsdill, D-Prairie Village, said this report shows Kansas has been underfunding schools for years.

“It’s a start,” he said.

To read the full report, click here.