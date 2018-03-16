Should “Tomb Raider” be buried? How about “Love, Simon” and “7 Days?” Popcorn Bag movie reviews!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Adapting video games and YA novels into movies can be tricky. Check out Russ and Shawn to see if Hollywood gets it right this time!

1) TOMB RAIDER (PG-13)

Warner Brothers

One day, someone will make a truly good movie based on a video game. We’re still waiting. Oscar-winning actress Alicia Vikander is the latest to log in for a paycheck. “Tomb Raider” reboots the old Angelina Jolie franchise and the results are loud, busy and mind numbing. The so-so special effects are a distraction and it lacks the humor that makes its obvious inspiration, “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” a classic. Vikander is good, but the filmmakers work hard to set up a sequel, which, I suspect, will never happen. No 1-up for “Tomb Raider.”

Shawn says, “Yes it’s hard to get Angelina Jolie out of mind but Alicia Vikander really is fantastic. The story comes up short but the movie has plenty of action.

RUSS: 2 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags

2) LOVE, SIMON (PG-13)

20th Century Fox

“Love, Simon” isn’t perfect, either, but why nitpick? In this comic coming of age film based on a popular YA novel, Nick Robinson plays a closeted gay teen who makes some bad choices to prevent people from discovering his secret. The cast, which includes Jennifer Garner and Josh Duhamel as his supportive parents, is likable and the movie has a positive spirit. It plays a bit too much like a made for TV movie, however.

Shawn says more likable than “Lady Bird.” On many levels daring and much needed. Sure it leans a little too John Hughes but it mostly works.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags

3) 7 DAYS IN ENTEBBE (R)

Focus Features

It’s amazing that one of the most daring rescue operations of all time has yet to be made into a fully satisfying film. “7 Days in Entebbe” is at least the fifth attempt. Rosamund Pike and Daniel Brühl play wannabe revolutionaries who skyjack an Air France jet in 1967 and hold the 94 Israeli passengers hostage at the airport in Entebbe, Uganda. Although competently made and well acted, the movie doesn’t build sufficient tension. “7 Days” just seems like that’s how long it takes to watch.

RUSS: 2 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: DNS

ALSO OPENING THIS WEEK: “November” is a sci-fi fantasy film from Estonia based on an acclaimed novel. “Josie” is a dark film noir thriller starring Sophie Turner and Dylan McDermott. “The Young Karl Marx” is a biopic about the early days of the famed socialist thinker.

