Springfield, Mo., native Cailee Spaeny makes a big splash in “Pacific Rim: Uprising”

“Pacific Rim: Uprising” is the sequel to Oscar winning director Guillermo del Toro’s 2013 film “Pacific Rim” starring Idris Elba. In the middle of all the action in the sequel is newcomer Cailee Spaeny. The Springfield, Missouri native talks to FOX4’s Shawn Edwards about how she got started acting, how much fun it was controlling this gigantic robots and meeting Brad Pitt for the first time.