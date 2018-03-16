Washers & dryers will soon be installed at KCPS so kids have easier access to clean clothes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The first of seven washers and dryers are being delivered to Kansas City Public Schools Friday as part of an effort to boost classroom attendance.

Administrators believe clean clothes impact learning at Garfield Elementary School.

The United Way and Faultless Starch raised more than $27,000 to buy washers and dryers for needy families in city schools.

Workers from Lowe's brought in a new washer and dryer at Garfield.

The principal says nearly every week a child needs to change their clothes because of some sort of accident at school.

Parents like Candy Massey say they appreciate being able to use a washer and dryer at school so that children don't feel singled out for not having clean clothes.

"They don’t have to worry about is somebody is looking at me because my clothes are dirty," Massey said. "If they have an accident they have to sit and wait for their parents to come up. When the school can provide a spare change of clothes, they can wash their clothes and they will have a clean outfit to wear. They don’t have to sit around waiting for parents to come up."

The school already keeps spare uniforms on hand when kids need to change. Now, staffers can clean a child's clothing and return it to them by the end of the day, so spare uniforms never leave the building.

The school can also use the new laundry room to teach life skills, showing the kids the importance of taking care of themselves by cleaning their clothes.