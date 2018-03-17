KC St. Patrick’s Day festivities offer fun for revelers of all ages

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Even though the St. Patrick's day parade ended, the celebration was just getting started.

FOX4's Sherae Honeycutt followed the parade route to see the excitement over the Irish holiday.

Each year, Kansas City breaks out their green, and brings their spirit to the St. Patrick's Day parade.

"I like all the floats and stuff," said 12-year-old Brady Mason.

"We like to celebrate, and we think its really fun to celebrate holidays like this," said 10-year-old Ava Lamothe.

From Irish giants, to little leprechauns, everyone has a great time.

"We love it. We love it. We love supporting Kansas City, and seeing all the parade entries. Its fun," said KC resident Heidi Skretta.

"I've brought my kids since they were little bitty. I think its just important to do the family thing. It`s not always about the drinking and the partying. It`s about having fun with everybody," said Leanne Tate.

It was hard to find a person to pinch!

Terry Diamond brought his family from Springfield, MO to see the show.

"Growing up in Kansas City it's just tradition," Diamond said. "Just so they can see what Kansas City is all about. The different people, different lifestyles, and different traditions they have here."

In Westport, the party was just getting started.

"It's like no other. Second to none," said Daniel Nelson.

"I get to hang out with these guys, and have a good time. They get excited, and every year they`re like 'we gotta go to St. Patrick's Day," said Matthew Petelin.

Just remember, don't drink and drive, and keep luck on your side.

​"Everybody have fun and be safe tonight," Tate said.

Major Brands is offering 1,000 free rides to people across Missouri. You can get yours in the metro through the zTrip app.

If you missed the parade, you can watch it below.