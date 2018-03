KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a KCK bar.

They were called out to the Firelight Lounge at 18th & Parallel Parkway at around 1:30am Saturday. A man in his mid-thirties was found shot dead inside the business.

No suspect information has been released, and the victim hasn’t been publicly identified.

If you have information that can help police in this case, call Greater Kansas City CrimeStoppers at 816-474-TIPS, or submit a tip here.