Serial theft suspect possibly in Kansas

TUSTIN, Calif. – Authorities in southern California say a serial thief may be in Kansas.

Tustin, California police say Daniel David Courson befriended an individual who was severely ill and began meeting with this individual on a weekly basis. During that time, Courson learned the individual was wealthy with access to valuable jewelry, high-end art, and large amounts of cash. He allegedly stole expensive paintings and jewelry from the victim.

Courson had already served time in prison for bank robbery.

In April 2017, Courson was allegedly living in Park City, Utah. Before he could be arrested and questioned, police say he was tipped off and fled the area. KSNW reports police suspect he may be coming to Kansas, but didn’t provide a specific location.

Courson may be driving a stolen Silver 2007 Toyota Tacoma with TRD emblems on the side panels, small lift with black rims and a Utah license plate. Courson has been known to use several different names, including: Max Taylor, Scott E Taylor, Max Robert Taylor, Mark Pavlik, and Jeremy Penrod. He is fit, and is known to alter his appearance by wearing wigs and shaving his beard.

If you see this man or vehicle, immediately contact local law enforcement or the CrimeStoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.