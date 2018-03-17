WATCH: Trooper watches semi tip over on Kansas highway

NEAR DODGE CITY, Kan. — Kansas troopers are reminding drivers to watch out for high-profile vehicles after a semi tipped over near Dodge City.

A KHP MCI officer recorded this today south of Dodge City on U283. No injuries. Always buckle up!! #kansaswind pic.twitter.com/RhUiEcgiT3 — Trooper Racy (@TrooperMikeKHP) March 16, 2018

Travelers Insurance has these tips for driving in windy conditions:

1. Anticipate gusts. Take special care when driving through areas prone to strong winds or when weather reports predict severe weather.

2. Notice larger vehicles. Be aware of large vehicles on the road such as tractor-trailers and recreational vehicles. They are more susceptible to high winds and drivers may have difficulties staying in their lanes.

3. Keep a firm grip on the wheel. Keep both hands on the wheel in case the wind begins to move your vehicle, especially if you are driving a large vehicle or towing a trailer.