WATCH: Anchor falls down, goes boom during Irish jig

Posted 9:01 am, March 18, 2018, by , Updated at 09:02AM, March 18, 2018

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. -- Irish dancing is pretty tough, and probably should be left to the experts. Check out what happened to Lucas Ross of Oklahoma City's KFOR as he tried to dance in front of the green screen.  Apart from losing his glasses, he's okay!