OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. -- Irish dancing is pretty tough, and probably should be left to the experts. Check out what happened to Lucas Ross of Oklahoma City's KFOR as he tried to dance in front of the green screen. Apart from losing his glasses, he's okay!
WATCH: Anchor falls down, goes boom during Irish jig
