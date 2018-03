Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The highly-anticipated sequel to Pacific Rim hits theaters March 23. FOX4's Shawn Edwards sat down with "Pacific Rim Uprising" star John Boyega.

Boyega, known also for his role at Finn in the latest Star Wars films, stars as Jake Pentecost, son of Stacker Pentecost, who "reunites with Mako Mori to lead a new generation of Jaeger pilots, including rival Lambert and 15-year-old hacker Amara, against a new Kaiju threat," as IMDB puts it.

Watch the trailer below: